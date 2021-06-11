Mahtomedi will have four athletes in the state track meet — Jackelyn Ong in two events, Jake Schetinski, Kaili Malvey and Anna Holst — after they qualified in Section 4AA on Tuesday and Thursday in Stillwater.
Malvey, an eighth-grader, won triple jump with 35 feet, 11 1/2 inches, and Ong was second with 35-9 1/2, both personal bests.
Ong, a junior, also took second in long jump with 17-2 1/4, another PR. The Zephyrs dominated that event also with Zoie Centers third (17-0 1/4) and Malvey fifth (16-2 1/2).
Schetinski, a senior, placed second in shot put with 47-1 1/2.
Holst, a junior, placed third in the 200 dash with 24.71 and beat the state qualifying standard, which is 25.55.
Top two advance to state, along with those who beat the standard. The state meet will be held June 17-18-19 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Kole McKeown, a junior, scored points in three events — third in 300 hurdles (41.02), fourth in triple jump (41-7 1/2) and eighth in 110 hurdles (16.33), all personal bests.
Also scoring for the Zephyr girls were Nkobwa Ngunu, fourth in shot put (35-1 1/2), and Makayla Fischer, eighth in 1600 run (5:38.87).
In relays, the Zephyrs took third in the 4x100 with Ong, Sophia Shores, Centers and Holst (51.46) and fourth in the 4x200 with Anna Mosely, Centers, Eden Adams and Holst (1:48.34).
Also scoring for the boys were Jonah McCormick, fifth, high jump (5-8); and Charlie Kramer, sixth discus (121-11).
The Zephyr girls placed sixth and the boys eighth in the section.
Girls team scoring — (1) Roseville Area 217 (2) Stillwater 173 (3) White Bear Lake 123 (4) St. Paul Highland Park 114 (5) St. Paul Central 99 (6) Mahtomedi 83 (7) Tartan 22 (8) Hill-Murray and North, each 21 (10) St. Paul Como Park 15 (12) St. Paul Washington Tech and Minneapolis Roosevelt, each 7
Boys team scoring — (1) Stillwater 198.5 (2) White Bear Lake 157 (3) Roseville Area 132 (4) St. Paul Central 85 (5) St. Paul Highland Park 71.5 (6) Tartan 75.5 (7) St. Paul Highland Park 71.5 (8) Mahtomedi 47.5 (9) St. Paul Como Park 26 (10) North 14 (11) St. Paul Johnson 13 (12) Cretin-Derham Hall (13) St. Paul Humboldt 2 (15) Minneapolis Roosevelt 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.