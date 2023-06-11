Owen Carlson closed out his brief high jump career as the unbeaten state champion for 2023 on Saturday.
The Mahtomedi senior — who’s set for college basketball, and participated in track for just one season — captured the Class 2A gold medal with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches at St. Michael-Albertville.
The Zephyrs’ also had a bronze medalist Saturday as Jonah McCormick placed third in the high hurdles.
Carlson finished atop the state honor roll with a 6-10 leap on May 20 at St. Francis.
At the state meet, only two rivals cleared 6-4, and both failed three times at 6-6, so Carlson was state champion at that point. Given the choice of what height to go for next, he opted for 6-10, which he missed three times.
The champs of the other two classes, for the record, went 6-6 and 6-7.
Carlson, a 6-foot-2 guard known for his soaring dunks, among other skills, has committed to Concordia-St. Paul for basketball. He came out for track as a senior with no intention of continuing in college and participated in just one event.
McCormick, a junior, placed third in the 110 high hurdles for the second straight year. His finals time was 14.82. He set a personal beat of 14.81 in the preliminaries on Thursday. McCormick also qualified for the 300 hurdles finals with an eighth-place finish in the prelims Thursday, but did not race in the 300 Saturday because he pulled a hamstring at the end of his 110 race.
Also reaching the podium on Saturday was the Zephyr girls 4x400 team of Madison Moeller, Breanna Elbers, Allison Rippentrop, Olivia Thiel, who placed seventh in 4:06.08. They posted a 4:04.89 in prelims Friday for eighth place. Times were all slower Saturday due to a brisk warm wind.
In finals Thursday (previously reported) Zephyr junior John Gibbens placed sixth in the 3200 meters with 9:30.35, and sophomore Kaili Malvey, a three-event state qualifier, placed seventh in high jump (5-2) and and ninth in long jump (15-11) on Friday.
In the triple jump Saturday, Malvey went 33-6 and didn’t reach finals, while teammate Erin Steinman went 35-1/2 and placed 10th, missing finals by one place.
Moeller and Rippentrop, state qualifiers in the 400, placed 10th (1:00.01) and 12th (1:00.16), respectively, in prelims. Emmett Poppelman just missed finals in the shot put Thursday placing 10th (48-11 1/2). Also not reaching finals were Cody Dvorak in discus (130-7), Eliah McCormick in high jump (6-0), Maxwell Holley in long jump (18-9), and the boys 4x400 and 4x800 teams.
Boys coach Jon Nelson stated, after the meet, “The coaching staff (Coach Nelson, Coach Driscoll, Coach Tumbelson, Coach Tester, Coach Madline, and Coach Ali) would like to thank all the student athletes that participated. We had a phenomenal season.”
