Mahtomedi athletes medaled in three events in the first day of the state Class 2A track-and-field meet in finals on Friday. Most of the finals will be held Saturday when the meet concludes at St. Michael-Albertville.
John Gibbens, Zephyr junior, placed sixth in the 3200-meter run, lowering his school record to 9:30.35.
Kaili Malvey, Zephyr sophomore, competed in high jump and long jump at the same time. She placed seventh in high jump with 5-2, and ninth in long jump with 15-11. Malvey also qualified for state in the triple jump, which will be held Saturday.
Just missing a medal (which go to the top nine) was senior Emmett Poppelman, who placed 10th in shot put with a personal best 48-11 1/2.
In preliminaries, Jonah McCormick, junior hurdler, reached finals in both the 110 highs, placing second with a personal best 14.81, and 300 intermediates, placing eighth in 40.04.
