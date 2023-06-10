Mahtomedi athletes medaled in three events in the first day of the state Class 2A track-and-field meet in finals on Friday. Most of the finals will be held Saturday when the meet concludes at St. Michael-Albertville.

John Gibbens, Zephyr junior, placed sixth in the 3200-meter run, lowering his school record to 9:30.35.

