Six White Bear Lake track athletes placed in the top eight in the first day of the Suburban East Conference meet Tuesday at Forest Lake. Keira Windesh placed second in the discus with 110-2 1/2 with Samantha Perez sixth with 100-1/2, each personal bests. Josephine Mlejnek placed second high jump with 5-0, the same height as winner Kayla Kajer of Stillwater, who had fewer misses. Temitope Adebisi tied for fourth with 4-8. Luke Williams placed third in the 3200 meters with 9:36.29. Bennett Gilson placed seventh in the triple jump with 42-10 1/4. Ian Can tied for seventh in the pole vault with 11-6. Most of the finals will be held Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.