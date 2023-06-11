Katelyn Porter ran her final race for White Bear Lake and made it a career-highlight, fourth-place finish in the 800 meters at the Class 3A state meet Saturday.
That was the top finish at state for the Bears, who netted just three medals between both genders this year in action at St. Michael-Albertville.
Porter had a personal best 2:14.33 in the preliminaries on Thursday, placing sixth to earn her spot in the finals. With the runners battling a stiff, warm wind Saturday, she ran 2:15.26 for fourth place.
Porter moved up from last year’s eight-place finish in 2:19.85. She ran the 400 as a sophomore and placed 15th. She has run in three state cross country meets with a high finish of 63rd.
Caleb Anderson, Bears junior, had the boys team’s lone medal, placing seventh in the 200 dash with a personal best 21.97.
Lys-Aurele d’Almeida, sophomore, reached the girls 100 dash finals with eighth place in the prelims, and took ninth in the finals in a personal best 12.45 PR, good for a podium finish (top nine) and a medal.
Several other Bear state qualifiers were under their personal bests and didn’t make the podium— Luke Williams in the 1600 and 3200, Tolu Oyekunle in both hurdle races. Bennett Gilson in the long jump, Nola Hipkins in the 300 hurdles, Karen Enow in shot put, and the boys 4x100 relay, the girls 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Karen Windesh threw a personal best 117-4 in girls discus to place 11th.
