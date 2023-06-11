Katelyn Porter ran her final race for White Bear Lake and made it a career-highlight, fourth-place finish in the 800 meters at the Class 3A state meet Saturday.

That was the top finish at state for the Bears, who netted just three medals between both genders this year in action at St. Michael-Albertville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.