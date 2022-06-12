Five Mahtomedi athletes collected a total of seven individual medals in the state Class AA track meet on Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville. Two girls relay teams also earned medals.
Jonah McCormick, sophomore hurdler, led the Zephyr contingent, placing third in 110 highs with a time of 15.29 seconds, and fourth in the 300 hurdles intermediates with 40.56.
Nkobwa Ngunu, a senior, placed sixth in shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
Olivia Thiele, a freshman, placed seventh in the 400 dash with a time of 59.88 seconds. She ran a personal best 58.88 in the prelims.
Kole McKeown, a junior, placed seventh in the 300 hurdles (41.42) and and ninth in the 110 hurdles (15.83).
Erin Steinman placed ninth in triple jump with a personal best 35-9 1/2.
This is the first year of a three-class system. Mahtomedi is in the middle of three classes.
Four Zephyr relays qualified for state and two got on the podium. The 4x200 team with Anna Mosely, Madison Moeller, Zoie Centers and Anna Holst placed sixth in 1:45.89, moving up from a ninth-place prelim in 1:46.44. The 4x100 team with Ella Frazier, Moeller, Centers and Anna Holst placed eighth in 51.18 seconds, after placing fifth in prelims with 50.84. The 4x800 team placed 13th and the 4x400 didn’t advance through prelims.
The top nine in each event earn points and get medals. Other Zephyrs at state were Campbelle Waldspurger, 10th, 800 (2:24.64); Jackelyn Ong, 11th, long jump (15-10 1/2); Sarah Brings, 14th, 3200 (12:27); Emmett Poppelman, 14th, shot put (39 1 1/4); and Makayla Fischer, 15th, 1600 (5:31.35).
