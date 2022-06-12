Third-place finishes by Ernie Mattson and Arthur (AJ) Perron, and double medals by Mattson and Oreowula Olusi, were White Bear Lake highlights at the state track meet that concluded Saturday. The Bears collected medals in seven events.
Mattson closed his stellar senior year placing third in the 1600 run with 4:13.93 on Saturday and eighth in the 3200 on Thursday with 9:23.29, both personal bests. Last year at state, Mattson ran the 800 and placed sixth.
Mattson also placed fifth in the state cross country meet in November. He also got the school’s Triple A award for arts, academics and athletic achievement.
Perron placed third in the 110 high hurdles with 14.45 seconds, a personal best, after advancing with a third-place prelim in 15.04. He was also a 300 hurdles qualifier but had a bad prelim, placing 17th.
Olusi medaled in both throwing events. She placed seventh in discus on Thursday with 122-8, and eighth in shot put Saturday with 38-2 1/4. Her personal bests have been 130-5 and 39-71/2. She qualified in shot put last year and did not make the top nine.
The Bears 100 relay team of Caleb Anderson, Eli Ebbert, Gavin Rogers and Jontay Vaulx placed placed fifth with a time of 42.46 seconds, after barely qualifying with a ninth-place prelim in 42.80 seconds.
Katelyn Porter, Bear junior, placed eighth in the 800 meter run with 2:19.85, after placing ninth in prelims with a personal best 2:15.92.
The Bears also qualified for state in the boys 4x200 but didn’t advance through prelims, placing 11th in 1:29.89. Also not advancing were Ebbert, 13th in 100 dash (11.12), and Anderson, 16th in 200 dash (22.83). The Bears had three girls relays at state, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400, and none advanced to finals.
