Mahtomedi had two champions in the first day of the Metro East Conference track meet on Tuesday at Two Rivers High School. Most of the finals will be held Thursday.
Emmett Poppelman was shot put champion with a personal best throw of 47-9 1/2, more than four feet ahead of the runner-up from Simley. Mahtomed had three of the top four as Ramsey Morrel went 43-8 1/2 for third (personal best) and Cody Dvorak 43-3 1/2 for fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.