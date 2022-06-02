Five Mahtomedi athletes qualified for the state track meet in the first day of Section 4AA on Wednesday at St. Anthony Village.
Sarah Brings and Gabby Fox placed first and second in a very close 3200 race. Brings, a junior, hit the tape in 12:08.97, followed by Fox, a freshman, in 12:09.96, nabbing the second state slot just ahead of two Breck runners in 12:09.48 and 12:11.48.
Advancing to state with second-place finishes are junior Elliott Poppelman in shot put with 44-7 1/2, junior Wyatt Siess in pole vault with 10-0, and senior Jackelyn Ong in long jump with 16-7.
There were finals in four events for each gender on Wednesday. The rest of the finals are set for Friday, field events starting 3 p.m. and running events at 4 p.m.
Other Mahtomedi boys scoring points were Jon Nelson, third, pole vault (9-6); Charlie Kramer, fourth, shot put (38-10); Kole Mckeown, fourth, triple jump (41-6); Cody Dvorak, fifth, shot put (39-3); Blake Fedie, seventh, pole vault (8-6); Maxwell Holley, seventh, triple jump (39-3); and Ryan Malvey, ninth, 3200 (10:40).
Other Zephyr girls scoring points were Lily Anderson, fifth, discus, 79-2; Ong, fifth, high jump (4-10); Anna Moseley, fifth, long jump (15-73/4); Zoie Centers, sixth, long jump (15-61/2); and Olivia Thiele, seventh, high jump (4-10).
