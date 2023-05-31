Luke Williams won the 3200 by a quarter second and Keira Windesh placed second in the discus, both White Bear Lake juniors qualifying for the state meet, in the first day of Section 4AAA track on Tuesday in Stillwater.

Most of the finals will be held in the concluding day of the section on Thursday.

