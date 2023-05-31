Luke Williams won the 3200 by a quarter second and Keira Windesh placed second in the discus, both White Bear Lake juniors qualifying for the state meet, in the first day of Section 4AAA track on Tuesday in Stillwater.
Most of the finals will be held in the concluding day of the section on Thursday.
Williams hit the tape in 9:40.28, followed by Stillwater’s Dylan Rinker in 9:40.51 and Ryan Kilibarda in 9:42.18, both of them with personal bests.
“Luke’s plan was to hang with the Stillwater runners until the last 200 and out kick them,” said Dan Kovacich, distance running coach. “Luke has run faster than the 9:40 he ran today. We knew if he was with them the last 200 he could out kick them. He ran a 61 second last lap.”
Windesh threw the discus 111 feet, eight inches for second behind Marcella Wait of Stillwater, who had 115-8. Windesh made huge improvements late in the season, breaking 100 feet for the first time at conference with a second-place throw of 110-2 1/2, then setting another personal record at the section.
The top two in each event automatically advance to state. Two Bears placed third Tuesday — Bennett Gilson in the triple jump with 43-8 and Josephine Mlejnek took third in high jump with 5-0. That was a close completion as Stillwater’s Anya Williams went 5-1 and Kayla Kajer 5-0 with fewer misses.
In the boys 3200, the Bears also had Vaughn Larson in fifth (10:00.56) and Isaac Kolstad sixth (10:03.56). Other boys earning podium finishes were Matt Hunter, fifth in the shot put (42-8 1/2) with Jack Kovisto ninth (41-1/2). Ian Cran placed fifth in pole vault (11-10, a PR) with Anthony Parada-Romero sixth (10-10) and Matt Delforge eighth (10-4).
In the girls discus, the Bears also had freshman Janet Demanou fourth (93-1, a PR) and senior Samantha Perez eighth (90-3). Other girls earning podium finishes were Aveline McCabe, fourth in the 3200 (12:12.5) with Clara Kolstad fifth (12:13.05); Temitope Adebisi, seventh in high jump (4-8); and Maia Nebo, eighth in long jump (PR of 15-2) and Esther Hipkins ninth (15-1 1/2).
