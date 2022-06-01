Oreoluwa Olusi, White Bear Lake senior, earned a trip to the state track meet Tuesday as she won the Section 4AAA discus with a personal record throw of 130 feet, five inches.
That was a stellar event for the Bears. While Olusi beat the runner-up by more than 16 feet, teammate Keira Windish placed fourth (94-11) and Samantha Perez fifth (89-5), also personal records, in action at Stillwater.
There were finals in three events Tuesday and preliminaries in running events. The other finals will be held Thursday.
Josephine Mlejnek of the Bears placed fourth in high jump with 4-6. They had no placers in long jump.
In the boys meet, Bennett Gilson placed third with a triple jump of 42-111/2, with Vatel Henderson fifth (41-111/2) and Gavin Rogers eighth (40-101/4). Top two advance to state.
Nick Svir placed fifth in shot put with a personal record 46-1 with Zach Pratt eighth (42-51/2). Ian Cran was seventh in pole vault with a PR of 9-6.
