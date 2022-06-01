Oreoluwa Olusi, White Bear Lake senior, earned a trip to the state track meet Tuesday as she won the Section 4AAA discus with a personal record throw of 130 feet, five inches.
Also advancing to state is senior Ernest Mattson with a second-place finish in the 3200 meters.
There were finals in four events Tuesday at Stillwater along with preliminaries in running events. The other finals will be held Thursday.
Shot put was a stellar event for the Bear girls. While Olusi beat the runner-up by more than 16 feet, teammate Keira Windish placed fourth (94-11) and Samantha Perez fifth (89-5), also personal records, in action at Stillwater. The throwers are coached by Daniel Rossiter.
Mattson, who had missed the conference meet with illness, came back to run a personal record 9:33.88 in the 3200 for second behind Jonathan Roux of Stillwater.
That also was a banner event for the Bears with Luke Williams in third place (9:49.99) and Michael Hoffman in sixth (10:14.15).
Josephine Mlejnek of the Bears placed fourth in high jump with 4-6. Annika Schroeder placed sixth in the 3200 (12:39.68) and Margaret Blaming seventh (13:00.31). The Bears had no placers in long jump.
Bennett Gilson’s triple jump of 42-111/2 placed third, with Vatel Henderson fifth (41-111/2) and Gavin Rogers eighth (40-101/4). Top two advance to state.
Nick Svir placed fifth in shot put with a personal record 46-1 with Zach Pratt eighth (42-51/2). Ian Cran was seventh in pole vault with a PR of 9-6.
