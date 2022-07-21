The White Bear Township baseball team has taken on a different look the last couple years: namely, getting a lot more ex-Bears on the roster.
For several years, the roster had college players or ex-collage players from around the northeast metro area but few if any local guys.
Bill Capocasa, currently in his second year as manager, made it a priority to change that, starting last year.
“I’ve coached Triple A traveling teams since they were 10,” said Capocasa, a corrections officer. “I got to know a lot of the boys that way and reached out to a bunch of them. I took that on myself. I thought we’d like to see better White Bear representation on the team.”
White Bear Township, which has no nickname, and plays home games at Polar Lakes Park, remains low in the Skyline League standings, as it’s been for almost a decade, with a current 4-11 record. The upside is that this organization keeps going, despite the lack of recent success, and gives post-high school players a local place to play.
And now that includes ten Bear alums. They are Christian Zellner, Class of 2012; Elliott Engen and Weston Andress from 2017; Brad Capocasa, Danny Lyons, Raiford Hasselman and Ben Deters from 2018; and Max Henriksen, Casey Valento and Ethan Deutsch from 2019. Engen, interestingly, is running for a local office and not available much.
“The team is 90 percent local, either from here or living here now,” said Capocasa, who is assisted by Tom Flynn. “They come to play, they’re having fun. Most teams we play, they’re 90 percent college players. We have may 10 percent college players.”
Zellner and Andrew Tri are the top starting pitchers, both new to the club this year.
Zellner, 27, has two of the wins and saves in the other two, while hitting .348. He pitched for Century College and Newberry (S.C.) College. He played for Stillwater for a while and switched to his hometown team this year.
Tri, former St. Thomas Academy standout, was pitching in an independent pro league in Montana earlier this season. He hung it up joined WBT in mid-June. He’s got one win, throwing five scoreless innings in a 7-3 win over St. Anthony last Friday.
The two main relievers are Henriksen and Valento (who has the other win). Hassleman does most of the catching. He was splitting time with Brad Capocasa before the latter hurt his shoulder. Both are hitting .267.
Ryan Zimmel, 25-year-old third baseman, has been the team’s best fielder, and is hitting .310, said the manager. He is a St. Thomas Academy graduate and didn’t play college ball.
The infield also includes Lyons, a former Bears quarterback, at shortstop, Andress and Deutch at second or third, and first basemen Bill Sand, Noah Davidson (current Macalester player) and Andy Pass, 37, the longest-tenured member, who also plays in a 35-and-older league.
Sand leads the team with a .435 batting average, including a recent 6-for-10 stretch over four games.
Deters in center field is “our best outfielder,” said the manager. Also patrolling the outfield are Henriksen, Sand, and Wyatt Wagner, a Californian who played at Hamline and lives in the township.
Dick Sand has been WBT’s general manager the whole time, taking care of off-field details, including finances. (The team essentially pays its own way with dues of $225 each.) His sons Rick, Bob, and Bill have all played for WBT. They attended St. Thomas Academy, which is what started WBT’s connection with the Mendota Heights military school.
The roster has “ebbed and flowed” between being mostly local in some stretches and non-local in others, Dick Sand said. There’s been a pipeline of players from MIAC teams Macalester, St. Mary’s and Hamline.
WBT’s will close the regular season against St. Anthony there Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and St. Paul Windy’s at home Monday, 7 p.m.
Township tidbits
—The White Bear Township team started 22 years ago. Players on a Senior Babe Ruth League squad coached by Gus Anderson graduated in 1999, and he kept them together as a new town team in 2000.
—There was another local town team at that time, the White Bear Lake Kodiaks, who folded a few years later.
—WBT was the Skyline League regular season champions in 2010, with Rick Sand as player-manager.
—WBT’s last winning season was 2013.
—WBT had one nice run in 2020. In that pandemic-shortened season, a quickie playoff format was adopted, with pool play, and WBT, playing well late in the summer, took advantage to come within one win of a state berth.
—In 1925, White Bear Lake was the state champion, winning the tournament at Lexington Park in St. Paul. Alas, that was the last time any local team reached a state tournament.
