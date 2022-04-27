Mahtomedi swept the doubles matches and defeated Two Rivers 5-2 on a cold Tuesday in Mendota Heights. The Zephyrs are unbeaten in conference and 6-2 overall.
SINGLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Andrew Eckmann 6-0, 6-0 (2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Nolan McNally 6-0, 6-0 (3) Vincent Schuehle, TR, def. Harlan Molitor 6-0, 6-1 (4) Jack Filhart, TR, def. Luke Roettger 6-2, 7-5
DOUBLES — (1) Dylan Pham/Zach Burge, M, def. Russell Shaver/Jack Larsen 6-0, 6-0 (2) Charlie Diebel/Brennan Eitel, M, def. Nico Ferraro/Isak Christopherson 6-3, 6-4 (3) Stefan Hammerschmidt/Max Hendrickson, M, def. Lucas Larson/Nathan Ivascu, 6-3, 6-2
