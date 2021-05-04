The Mahtomedi Zephyrs came away with the consolation championship of the power-packed, annual Edina Invitational on Saturday.
In temperatures close to 90 degrees, in a tournament at four different venues, the Zephyrs lost to Wayzata 5-2, beat Rochester Century 5-2 and defeated Breck 7-0.
Seven of the eight teams were top-ten ranked in Class 2A or 1A. The Zephyrs (8-3) are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
"Overall, we had a great day of tennis together,” Mahtomedi coach Aaron Freer said. “It's a privilege to be invited to participate in the Edina Invite, where each and every match is such strong competition. We hope these kinds of matches continue to prepare us for the section 4AA playoffs.”
Against No. 3 ranked Wayzata, the Zephyrs got wins by Brandon Pham and David Azcona at No. 3 and 4 singles.
The Zephyrs anticipated seeing Wayzata sophomore sensation Collin Beduhn at No. 1 singles. Instead, the 6-foot-7 Beduhn played No. 1 doubles with freshman Dihren Akkina.
Mahtomedi freshman Will Lieberman was paired with sophomore Dylan Pham for the first time at No. 1 doubles against Beduhn and Akkina. The Zephyrs had a great start, leading 3-0 and 5-2, and held on 6-4 in the first set. But Wayzata won the next two 7-5 and 10-7.
"Great first set by Dylan and Will, especially against a really big server like Collin,” assessed Freer. “I think their opening set really helped inspire the others on court and showed that Wayzata, though extremely deep and talented, they weren't invincible. That was important for our team.”
At No. 1 singles, Wayzata junior Jayho Hong beat Zephyr freshman Jack Allaben 6-4, 6-1.
"Jack played a great match today, lots of quality points, great rallies and smart shots,” Freer said. “Jayho is an incredible player and deserves a lot of credit. I was hoping to see another set like the first one, but we just ran out of gas there towards the end."
The Zephyrs swept the singles against Rochester Century with a lineup of Lieberman (who won a super tiebreaker 10-8), Brandon Pham, Sam Rathmanner, and Adam Radabaugh. In doubles, Allaben and Dylan Pham won at No. 1.
The Zephyrs swept all the matches against Breck, which played their last match of the day “a few players down,” Freer said.
Mahtomedi will have rematches with Rochester Century on May 10 in Rochester, and with Breck on May 11 at home.
Mahtomedi’s losses have come against No. 1 Edina, No, 3 Wayzata and No. 5 Mounds View.
Wayzata 5, Mahtomedi 2
SINGLES
(1) Jayho Hong, W, def. Jack Allaben 6-4, 6-1
(2) Aaron Beduhn, W, def. Adam Radabaugh 6-2, 7-5
(3) Brandon Pham, M, def. Brad Hagan 6-1, 6-4
(4) David Azcona, M, def. Rishi Ranjith 7-5, 6-2
DOUBLES
(1) Collin Beduhn/Dihren Akkina, W, def. Will Lieberman/Dylan Pham 4-6, 7-5, 10-7
(2) Jack Bomier/Tanay Panguluri, W, def. Sam Rathmanner/Sam Kalkman 7-5, 5-7, 10-8
(3) Ram Subramanian/Anthony Pothacamury, W, def. Evin Sougstad/Wyatt Hanson 6-0, 6-2
Mahtomedi 5, Rochester Century 2
SINGLES
(1) Will Lieberman, M, def. Joshua Christensen 7-6 (3), 1-6, 10-8
(2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Cameron Nelson 6-0, 6-1
(3) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. David Sohn 6-0, 6-0
(4) Adam Radabaugh, M, def. Soren Krych 6-4, 6-1
DOUBLES
(1) Jack Allaben/Dylan Pham, M, def. Alec Sargent/Arhan Mehta 6-0, 6-3
(2) Henry Kruse/Prabhav Kaginele, RC, def. Wyatt Hanson/David Azcona 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6
(3) Kian Rehfeldt/Vinay Deep Beeram, RC, def. Sam Kalkman/Evin Sougstad 6-0, 6-1
Mahtomedi 7, Breck 0
SINGLES
(1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Clayton Haberman 6-2, 6-3
(2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Zach Piehl 7-6 (5), 6-2
(3) Jack Allaben, M, def. Ishan Nadkarni 6-3, 6-0
(4) David Azcona, M, def. Ben Rex 1-6, 6-0, 10-7
DOUBLES
(1) Will Lieberman/Dylan Pham, M, def. David Gorman/Matt Berglea 6-0, 6-0
(2) Wyatt Hanson/Evin Sougstad, M, def. Owen Powers/Emico Petto 6-2, 7-6 (5)
(3) Adam Radabaugh/Sam Kalkman, M, def. Patrick Green/Will Benson 6-2, 6-1
