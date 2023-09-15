Mahtomedi reversed an earlier loss to Stillwater, being the Ponies 4-3 there Wednesday, then blanked Two Rivers 7-0 in a conference match on Thursday. The Zephyrs (6-5), who had lost to Stillwater 6-1 in the first week of the season, won two singles and two doubles points in the rematch.
Mahtomedi 4, Stillwater 3
SINGLES — (1)Karina Fischer, S, def. Mallory Langer 6-1, 6-1 (2) Taylor Erickson, S, def. Alayna Bartylla 6-0, 6-0 (3) Lily Carlson, M, def. Jazzy Kruse 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 (4) Hanna Meslow, M, def. Gretchen Wenner 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES — (1) Kate Hoffman/Katherine Smith , M, def. Morgan Perkins/Haley Swanson 6-3, 6-0 (2) Olivia Bengtson/Greta Munson, M, def. Olivia McLaughlin/Sarah Dollerschell 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 (3) Grace Cichon/Ali Weaver, S, def. Molly Moffitt/Berkley Blaisdell 6-2, 6-1
Mahtomedi 7, Two Rivers 0
SINGLES — (1) Mallory Langer, M, def. Bryn Christopherson 6-1, 6-4 (2) Alayna Bartylla, M, def. Erica Eckmann 6-2, 6-1 (3) Lily Carlson, M, def. Clara Rebhan 6-2, 6-0 (4) Stella Schroeder , M, Ella Romans 6-4, 6-3
DOUBLES — (1) Kate Hoffman/Katherine Smith, M, def. Sophia Kanavati/Maia McDougall 6-2, 6-4 (2) Olivia Bengtson/Greta Munson, M, def. Olivia Kanavati/Amelie Williams 7-5, 6-2 (3) Hanna Meslow/Molly Moffitt, M, def. Ellie Ludwig/Ashley Denenholz 6-3, 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.