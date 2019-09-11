Mahtomedi tennis is 2-0 in the Metro East and 7-1 overall after blanking North St. Paul 7-0 on Tuesday. The Zephyrs will host Henry Sibley on Thursday. The No. 7 ranked Zephyrs were scheduled to host No. 3 Mounds View on Monday but it was rained out and rescheduled for Sept. 18.
Mahtomedi 7, North St. Paul 0
Singles
(1) Annika Munson, M, def. Sami Bonn 6-0, 6-0
(2) Elena Carlson, M, def. Jailea Yang 6-1, 6-1
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Shauna Yang 6-1, 6-1
(4) Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Cayla Bonn 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
(1) Sarah Hoffman/Lauren Splett, M, def. Erica Horwath/Clair Cardinal 6-0, 6-0
(2) Liv Kent/Annika Hillstrom, M, def. Maddie Nielsen/Suzy Gustafson 6-1, 6-0
(3) Hannah Bradt/Campbell Albers, M, def. Allison Olson/Kayla Mckee 6-1, 6-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.