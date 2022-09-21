Mahtomedi stayed unbeaten in conference with a 7-0  win over Two Rivers on Tuesday. Kathryne Foley pulled out a 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 win at 2-singles and Mallory Langer won another close one 6-4, 7-5 at 3-singles. Straight set wins were posted by Mari Meger at 1-singles, Lily Carlson at 4-singles, and the doubles teams: Campbell Albers/Kate Hoffman, Sonya Potthoff/Megan Langer, and Hanna Meslow/Olivia Bengtson. The Zephyrs are 3-0  in conference and 6-5 overall.

