Mahtomedi wrapped up a solo championship in the Metro East Conference by edging St. Thomas Academy 4-3 on Tuesday. The Zephyrs were 7-0 in the Metro East and this was their first 4-3 match. STA had one previous conference loss, to Two Rivers 4-3. Mahtomedi won all four singles including 6-0, 6-0 shutouts by Sam Rathmanner, Brandon Pham and Jack Allaben — and Aidan Wald pulling out a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 decision at 4-singles. The Cadets doubles teams beat Luke Roettger/Zach Burge 6-2, 6-1; Reese Nelson/Max Hendrickson 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; and Tommy Bengtson/Eli Hendrickson 6-1, 6-1. Zephyrs (12-5 overall) have two more regular-season dates left, against Minneapolis Washburn on Friday at White Bear Yacht Club, and against Duluth East and Minnetonka on Saturday in Duluth.

