Mahtomedi swept the singles matches and defeated Hill-Murray 5-2 on Tuesday, improving to 9-3 overall and staying unbeaten in the Metro East. In singles, from 1 through 4, Sam Rathmanner won 6-0, 6-2; Jack Allaben won 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Pham won 6-1, 6-1; and Aidan Wald won 6-0, 6-1. The Cougars also got a straight set win at 1-doubles from Brandon Pham/Zach Burge 6-1, 6-2, while the Pioneers won close doubles matches over Luke Roettger/Max Hendrickson 0-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6 and over Tommy Bengtson/Eli Hendrickson 7-4 (4), 6-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.