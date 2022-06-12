Mahtomedi’s Sam Rathmanner and Brandon Pham placed third in the state Class 2A doubles tournament Thursday and Friday.
Rathmanner, a sophomore, and Pham, a freshman, won three of four matches in action at the University of Minnesota.
They vanquished Duluth East’s Dane Patten/Ryan Delaney 6-0, 6-2 and Becker’s Eli Scheideman/Ryan Bengtson 6-0, 6-1 to reach the semifinals. Rochester Mayo’s Tej Bgagra/Spencer Busch stopped them 5-7, 7-5, 6-2. (The Mayo duo lost to Orono’s Matias Maude and Sam Skanse in the finals.)
The Mahtomedi duo then won the third-place match over East Ridge’s Luke Fridinger/Kaushik Bukkuri, 6-1, 6-3.
“Brandon and I bring really good energy together,” Rathmanner said. “We are both pretty quick and able to return shots from a variety of court positions.”
Pham was adept at closing the net and hitting angled volleys, which complemented Rathmanner’s strong baseline play.
“We have fun trying to figure teams out and do our best to work together and be aggressive with every shot,” Rathmanner said.
Mahtomedi’s other state doubles entrant, Dylan Pham and Jack Allaben, won their first-round match over Tyler Haddorf/Henry Peterson of Burnsville 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, then lost to Matias Maule/Sam Skanse or Orono 6-2, 6-0.
In the Section 4AA tournament, Rathmanner/Pham placed first and Allaben/Pham placed second. Top two teams qualify.
