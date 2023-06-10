Sam Rathmanner of Mahtomedi captured third place in singles at the Class AA state tennis tournament Friday.
Meanwhile, Jack Allaben and Brandon Pham were state runners-up in doubles, in action at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Courts.
Rathmanner, a junior, opened with a win over Konner Gunwell of Chanhassen 6-3, 6-1, then got past Collin Beduhn of Wayzata 7-6, 6-1, both on Thursday.
In the semifinals Friday, Nolan Ranger of Edina stopped Rathmanner 7-3, 7-6 (7-3). Ranger lost to his Edina teammate Matthew Fullerton in the finals.
Rathmanner, in the third-place match, defeated Ashton Adsorb of St. Paul Harding 6-3, 7-5. The Zephyrs’ No. 1 singles player finished the season 31-4.
Allaben, a junior, and Pham, a sophomore, reached the finals defeating Lou Smith/Samir Stolpman of Washburn 6-1, 6-0; Carson Haack/Henry Boise of Elk River 6-0, 6-1; and Aaron Beduhn/Brad Hagen of Wayzata 6-2, 6-1.
Allaben, who normally played 3-singles, finished the season 34-1. Pham, who played 2-singles, finished 32-3.
In the championship match, the Zephyrs had very close match with Blake’s Kai Chen and Andrew Richardson. After the Zephyrs won the first set 6-4, the Blake duo pulled it out 6-1, 6-4.
The singles and doubles success came on the heels of a pair of 4-3 losses in the team competition Tuesday, against Eden Prairie and Becker.
