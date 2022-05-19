Mahtomedi ousted White Bear Lake 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA tennis tournament on Wednesday. The No. 2 seeded Zephyrs (16-3) will host Stillwater in the semifinals on Monday. The Bears finished 5-9. In singles, Sam Rathmanner beat Derrick Thomas 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Pham beat Colton Knutson 6-0, 6-0; Stefan Hammerschmidt beat Martin Hennig 3-6, 6-3, 10-8; and Zach Burge beat Graham Hennig 4-6, 6-4, 13-11. In doubles, Jack Allaben/Brennan Eitel beat Will Fleming/Andrew Kolenich 6-2, 6-4; Dylan Pham/Harlan Molitor beat Brock Moor/Travis Domschot 6-2, 6-1; and Charlie Diebel/Aiden Wald beat Isaac Theissen/Grady Gallatin 6-4, 6-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.