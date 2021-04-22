The Mahtomedi Zephyrs won a key non-conference match, over section rival Stillwater 4-3, at home Wednesday. The result will be be beneficial for the Zephyrs seeding in Section 4AA, coach Aaron Freer said.
The Zephyr ended the suspense early by winning four of the first five matches completed.
Zephyr freshman Sam Rathmanner breezed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles over junior Dylan Magistad.
"Dylan is a solid player and Sam was just really striking the ball so well today,” Freer said. “It would have been hard for anyone to compete with him today. From positioning, to shot choice, to quality serves Sam played one of the best matches I've personally seen him play. Super proud of his effort and his result today."
Senior Adam Radabaugh and sophomore Dylan Pham, paired for the first time, won at No. 1 doubles 6-0 6-0.
"Adam is normally a singles player for us, but as a senior captain he recognized a need we had in doubles today and he rose to the occassion,” Freer said.
Pham is a doubles specialist.
"I really have a lot of confidence in what Dylan brings to our team in the doubles lineup,” Freer said. “I can place anyone with him knowing he will help lead and guide them in a solid doubles effort."
The next match to finish was junior Harlan Molitor losing to Pony senior captain Peter Quinn 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
Seniors Wyatt Hanson and Evin Sougstad won their first set 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, then took a 4-3 lead in the second set and broke the Ponies serve to make it 5-3. Sougstad served out the match 6-3 to put the Zephyrs up 3-1.
"Second doubles today was a really crucial point,” Freer said. “Stillwater has some depth in their singles lineup and I knew we needed to win two of the doubles matches to take some of the pressure off our singles guys. That was the kind of senior leadership I want to see from these two guys."
The clincher came from eighth grader Brandon Pham beating seventh-grader Levi Bydlonm 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
After senior Sam Kalkman and junior Charlie Diebel lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3, last on the court were freshmen Jack Allaben of Mahtomedi and Carter Magistad of Stillwater at No. 2 singles, who’ve become good friends on the USTA circuit, Freer noted.
Two years ago, they had a three-hour match won by Allaben, who was 2-0 against Magistad in USTA. Magistad prevailed this time 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, closing the final score to 4-3.
The Zephyrs (5-1) will play Thursday at St. Thomas Academy and Friday at home against Duluth East.
Mahtomedi 4, Stillwater 3
SINGLES
(1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Dylan Magistad 6-0, 6-1
(2) Carter Magistad, S, def. Jack Allaben 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
(3) Brandon Pham, M, def. Levi Bydlon 6-3, 6-3
(4) Peter Quinn, S, def. Harlan Molitor 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES
(1) Adam Radabaugh/Dylan Pham, M, def. Gabe Jahnke/A.J. Fierro 6-0, 6-0
(2) Evin Sougstad/Wyatt Hanson, M, def. Brady Lau/Brady Benning 6-2, 6-3
(3) Sam Spivey/Eli Nelson, S, def. Sam Kalkman/Charlie Diebel 6-4, 6-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.