The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are 3-0 in Metro East Conference play after blanking Henry Sibley 7-0 on Thursday. The match was played indoors at White Bear Lake Lifetime Fitness due to thunderstorms.
Zephyr junior Lauren Splett and eighth-grader Annika Munson are each 10-2 for the season after winning at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. They have been alternating at the top spots.
Meanwhile, freshmen Mari Meger (10-2) and Sonya Potthoff (13-1) cruised at No. 3 and No. 4.
Sarah Hoffman and Elena Carlson, are 10-2 and 11-1, respectively, after winning at No. 1 doubles. Liv Kent, junior, and Annika Hillstrom, senior fought off a slow start to claim the victory at No. 2. Both players are 8-4. Campbell Albers, freshman, and Alayna Schwieters, junior, won at No. 3, and both are 11-1.
The Zephyrs (8-1) look ahead to a matches three straight days next week — at Hill Murray on Tuesday, No. 3 ranked Mounds View at home Wednesday, and Hastings at home Thursday, in which the seniors will be honored.
Mahtemedi 7, Henry Sibley 0
Singles
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Madeline Smith 6-2, 6-1
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Talya Levitt 6-0, 6-0
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Eleanor Smith 6-1, 6-1
(4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Sarah Harvell 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
(1) Sarah Hoffman/Elena Carlson, M, def. Jaelyn Orth/Emma Nagel 6-1, 6-2
(2) Liv Kent/Annika Hillstrom, M, def. Elsa Hanson/Carlie Davies 7-5, 6-1
(3) Alayna Schwieters/Campbell Albers, M, def. Margaret Allie/Katie Becker 6-0, 6-4
