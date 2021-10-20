Tennis: Zephyrs’ Munson is section runner-up for another state trip

Mahtomedi sophomore Annika Munson qualified for the state tournament for the fourth straight year by placing second in the Section 4AA singles tournament on Tuesday.
Munson reached the finals with three wins Thursday and Tuesday, getting past Spring Lake Park’s Katerina Siskova 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals. Roseville’s Nicole Ridenour edged Munson 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) in the final.
Munson will take a 20-4 record into the state singles competition Oct. 28-29 at the University of Minnesota.
Mari Meger of the Zephyrs had two wins and two losses and placed fourth.
Nina Vander Louw and Campbell Albers were also 2-2 and placed fourth in doubles. Sonya Potthoff and Kate Hoffman won two of three matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.