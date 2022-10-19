Mahtomedi will have two entrants in the state individuals tennis tournament — Mari Meger in singles, and Campbell Albers and Kate Hoffman in doubles.
Each was runner-up in the Section 4AA tournament that concluded Tuesday at Lifetime Fitness in White Bear Lake.
Meger, a senior, beat Mounds View’s Rory Wahlstrand 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. Mounds View’s top-seeded Katerina Smiricinschi edged Meger 7-5, 6-4 in the finals.
Albers, a senior, and Hoffman, a junior, defeated Mounds View’s Annabelle Huang and Shae Cockarell 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the semifinal. Mounds View’s Amanda Diao and Avery Schifsky stopped the Zephyr duo 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
Meger and Hoffman/Albers, both seeded second, each won three matches last week to reach the semifinals..
The state singles and doubles competition is slated for next Thursday and Friday at the University of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.