The Mahtomedi tennis team took on perennial power Edina on Wednesday and lost to the Hornets 7-0 in Edina.
The Zephyrs (3-1) were back in action Thursday with a 7-0 win at South St. Paul.
Mahtomedi was shorthanded at Edina with three senior regulars sidelined awaiting COVID test results, while freshman Will Lieberman has not played yet due to a lower body injury.
"I was proud of our guys who had to bump up in the lineup, several experiencing their first varsity action against a powerhouse of a team and program,” coach Aaron Freer said. “We are thankful for what we learned, and look forward to the potential of facing them again in early May."
He added that Lieberman will play a pivotal role.
Freshman Sam Rathmanner played No. 1 against sophomore Matthew Fullerton. Rathmanner trailed 3-2 in both sets before Fullerton pulled away to win 6-2, 6-2.
Freshman Jack Allaben faced experienced sophomore Oskar Jansson. With many back and forth rallies lasting several shots, the final score is not indicative of the hard fought match, Freer said. Jansson beat Allaben 6-1, 6-2.
Eighth-grader Brandon Pham at No. 3 started his match slow but found a rhythm towards the end of the first set. He battled hard in the increasingly cold conditions and lost the match 6-2 7-5.
"With some different weather conditions and a more focused start, I would really love to see Brandon get another shot at Nolan. It would be a great back and forth match for sure,” Freer said.
Senior Adam Radabaugh rounded out the singles lineup and face the steady and consistent Andy Norman. Radabaugh never quite settled into his match, but never gave up, Freer said, He lost 6-1 6-2.
The missing four starters was most obvious in the doubles pairing the Zephyrs presented.
At South St. Paul, the Zephyrs won 84 of 85 games. Allaben, Brandon Pham, Radabaugh and junior Harlan Molitor (in his varsity debut) cruised at 1-2-3-4 singles. Rathmanner and Dylan Pham teamed up for the second time and posted their second 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1.
The Zephyrs will play at Simley on Monday.
Edina 7, Mahtomedi 0
SINGLES
(1) Mathew Fullerton, E, def. Sam Rathmanner 6-2, 6-2
(2) Oskar Jansson, E, def. Jack Allaben 6-1, 6-2
(3) Nolan Ranger, E, def. Brandon Pham 6-2, 7-5
(4) Andy Norman, E, def. Adam Radabaugh 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES
(1) Otto Schreine/Luke Westholder, E, def. Dylan Pham/Charlie Diebel 6-0, 6-2
(2) Edward Revenig/Julian Thym, E, def. Sam Kalkman/Harlan Molitor 6-3, 6-1
(3) Humza Chaudhri/Ben Thym, E, def. Aidan Wald/Stefan Hammerschmidt 6-1, 6-0
Mahtomedi 7, South St. Paul 0
SINGLES
(1) Jack Allaben, M, def. Zachary Molumby 6-0, 6-0
(2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Daniel Everson 6-0, 6-1
(3) Adam Radabaugh, M, def. Joseph Rossow 6-0, 6-0
(4) Harlan Molitor, M, def. Trenton Smith 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Sam Rathmanner/Dylan Pham, M, def. Evan Sanford/Caleb Weiberg 6-0, 6-0
(2) Evin Sougstad/Wyatt Hanson, M, def. Travis Elsner/Jonathan Rowan 6-0, 6-0
(3) Sam Kalkman/Charlie Diebel, M, def. Anton Gogala/Noah Oeffling 6-0, 6-0
