Mahtomedi lost a pair of 4-3 matches, to Eden Prairie and Becker, at the state Class 2A tennis tournament on Tuesday. The Zephyrs finished the season 20-7 with just one senior starter. They still have the state individuals tournament Thursday and Friday with Sam Rathmanner in singles, and Jack Allaben/Brandon Pham in doubles.
Eden Prairie 4, Mahtomedi 3
SINGLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def Ani Vadrevu 6-1, 5-7, 10-3 (2) Brandon Pham, M, def Ashish Thotakura 6-0, 6-1 (3) Jack Allaben, M, def Zayden Chau 6-4, 6-2 (4) Varin Tangeti, EP, def Dylan Pham 6-4, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Jaden Hoffman/Avik Gard, EP, def Aidan Wald/Zach Burge 6-4, 6-2 (2) Nam Tran/Adhi Kartheesan, EP, def Luke Roettgr/Tommy Bengtson 6-1, 6-2 (3) Adeesha Dharmadasa/Milind Murthy, EP, def Reese Nelson/Max Hendrickson 6-2, 6-2
SINGLES — (1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def Zach Bengtson 6-0, 6-0 (2) Brandon Pham, M, def Ryan Bengtson 6-1, 6-0 (3) Jack Allaben, M, def Troy Neust 6-0, 6-0 (4) Adler Herdina, B, def Max Milbrandt 6-2, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Eli Scheideman/Landon Peterson, B, def Luke Roettger/Zach Burge 6-1, 6-2 (2) Sawyer Brown/Nick Gruber, B, def Aidan Wald/Max Hendrickson 6-1, 6-0 (3) Max Haugen/Garett Haugen, B, def Reese Nelson/Charlie Swanson 6-2, 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.