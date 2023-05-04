jack

Jack Allaben won for Mahtomedi at No. 3 singles, staying unbeaten.

 Submitted

Number one ranked Edina dealt Mahtomedi a 6-1 loss on Wednesday in Edina. The Zephyrs are 9-4, with all the losses to highly-ranked opponents. The Zephyrs’ lone point came from unbeaten Jack Allaben edging Abhinev Mannish 7-5, 6-4 at 3-singles.  Allaben, a junior in his fifth varsity season, is 12-0 at 2S, 3S and 1D. Edina’s Matthew Fullerton beat Sam Rathmanner 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1; Nolan Ranger downed Brandon Pham 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2; and Andy Norman topped Dylan Pham 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4. In doubles, Edina won all three matches 6-0, 6-0. The players enjoyed pleasant weather for the first time in two weeks, 70 degrees and sunny.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.