The Mahtomedi Zephyrs finished runner-up in the Section 4AA tournament, losing to Mounds View 5-2 on Wednesday in the finals at Lifetime Fitness in White Bear Lake.
The No. 9 ranked Zephyrs, who got past Stillwater 4-3 in the semifinals on Monday, finished duals 17-4.
Mounds View won all four singles matches: Emmanuel Alex over Sam Rathmanner 6-3, 6-3; Christo Alex over Brandon Pham 6-3, 7-4); Luke Tarkington over Stefan Hammerschmidt 6-0, 6-0; and Soren Swenson over Zach Berge 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Mahteomedi’s Jack Allaben/Brandon Eitel foiled Johnny Yue/Ethan Ito 6-2, 6-3 at No.1, and Dylan Pham/Harlon Molitor topped Josh Lange/Parker Bryntesen beat 7-5, 7-5 at No. 2. Mounds View’s Nolan Jones/Sidharth Sharma won No. 3 over Aidan Wald/Charlie Diebel 6-1, 6-2.
The Zephyrs were defending champions, having beaten the Mustangs 4-3 in last year’s finals.
