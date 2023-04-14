The Mahtomedi Zephyrs lost to perennial power Blake 4-3 on Thursday, winning the top three singles matches in tie-breakers after losing the first four matches completed.
Blake is “known for their consistent draw of top tennis talent,” Zephyr coach Aaron Freer said, so his team “knew that the match would be a tall challenge.”
The coach added, "One of our goals this year was to create the most challenging non-conference schedule possible. We've had a few seasons where our top players aren't being pushed and challenged in the ways that would be ideal for their growth and development.”
Blake swept doubles and won 4-singles before Mahtomed (1-1) came through at 1-2-3 singles to close the final gap to 4-3.
Jack Allaben at 3-singles beat a Blake freshman 6-2 in the first set, lost the second 6-4, and won a 10-point tiebreaker 10-6 after trailing 3-0.
Sam Rathmann at 1-singles dueled a friend from the USTA circuit. The traded service holds in the first set and it was 4-4 before Chen closed it out 6-4 with a service hold. Rathmanner showed “newfound determination to close out points” in the second set, said Freer. He took a 4-1 edge and won 6-3, then prevailed 10-8 in the third set super breaker.
Zephyr soph Brandon Pham, at 2-singles, while not feeling well, showed “great resilience” against Blake senior Andrew Richardson. After a slow start, Pham placed his shorts deep into the court to disrupt Richardson’s huge forehand and pulled ahead to win 6-4. The second set was back and forth, each player matching the other consistently. Richardson started taking more risks with his shot pace and it paid off for a 7-5 win. In the super breaker, nerves were evident, each making a few unforced errors. After the first changeover, Pham started taking control, mixing in both shots with pace and playing brilliant defense on various rallies to win 10-4.
"A lot of credit goes to Jack, Sam, and Brandon. Each of them were playing fellow elite tennis players in Minnesota,” Freer said. “They each found ways to be smart and confident players and they each came out on top.”
In doubles, eighth-grader Reese Nelson and freshman Tommy Bengtson lost 6-2, 6-3 at 3-doubles. Max Hendrickson/Zach Burge at 2-doubles lost 6-2, 6-0. Aidan Wald/Dylan Pham at 1-doubles lost 6-2, 6-3. Luke Roettger at 4-singles lost 6-1, 6-3.
(1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Kai Chen 4-6, 6-3, 10-8
(2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Andrew Richardson 6-4, 5-7, 10-4
(3) Jack Allaben, M, def. Tarun Gopalakrishnan 6-2, 4-6, 10-6
(4) Steven Cao, B, def. Luke Roettger 6-1, 6-3
(1) Raiden Chen/Sam Leslie, B, def. Aidan Wald/Dylan Pham 6-2, 6-3
(2) Sai Buddi/Will Mairs, B, def. Max Hendrickso/Zach Burge 6-2, 6-0
(3) Graham Everett/Calvin Bredeson, B, def. Tommy Bengtson/Reese Nelson 6-2, 6-3
