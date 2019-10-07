Mahtomedi is one victory from the state girls tennis tournament after winning its Section 4AA semifinal over Centennial 6-1 Monday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Courts.
The Zephyrs (17-2) will face the winner of Mounds View vs. Stillwater (to be played Tuesday) at noon Wednesday, also at the U of M.
“I’m proud of our team for their efforts today,” Mahtomedi coach Aaron Freer said. “With Centennial's adjustment to a doubles-heavy lineup, I thought we responded really well to what that can do to a team's mentality. Everyone played a super important role in securing our win today.
“We are looking forward to continuing our season with what should be an incredible section final on Wednesday."
Centennial, capping a strong dual meet season with a 16-5 record, moved their top singles players into doubles. The Cougars got their lone point at 1-doubles with Quinn Bliss (normally 1-singles) and Mia Troska squeezing past. Elena Carlson and Sarah Hoffman 6-4, 6-7 (3-6), 10-7.
However, the Zephyrs led 5-0 by then as they took all the other matches in straight sets.
Lauren Splett and Annika Munson won quickly at 1-2 singles. Alayna Schweiters and Liv Kent got the third point 6-3, 6-2 at 3-doubles. Chloe Irvine and Annika Hillstrom go the clincher 6-4, 6-2 at 2-doubles. Freshmen Mari Meger and Sonya Potthoff then completed a singles sweep.
Mahtomedi 6, Centennial 1
Singles
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Claire Peloquin 6-0, 6-1
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Lauren Couilland 6-0, 6-0
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Britta Arends 6-3, 6-3
(4) Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Ainsley Greve 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
(1) Mia Troska/Quinn Bliss, C, def. Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman 6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-7
(2) Annika Hillstrom/Chloe Irvine, M, def. Chloe Ouren/Kaitlyn Davis 6-2, 6-4
(3) Liv Kent/Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Natalie Ennett/Erin Wiese 6-3, 6-2
