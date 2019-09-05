Mahtomedi girls tennis opened Metro East Conference play with a 7-0 win at South St. Paul on Monday. Lauren Splett, Annika Munson and Mari Meger scored quick singles wins while Chloe Irvine at No. 3 had her hands full but won 6-4, 7-5. The Zephyrs also won each doubles in straight sets including No. 3 where Alayna Schwieters and Sonya Potthoff were paired for the first time. The Zephyrs will take on three traditionally strong teams Saturday in Duluth — Duluth East, St. Cloud Tech and Elk River.
Zephyrs 7, South St. Paul 0
Singles — (1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Brynn Sexauer 6-0, 6-0 (2) Annika Munson, M, def. Lilie Ramirez 6-0, 6-1 (3) Chloe Irvine, M, def. Sarah Wincentson 6-4, 7-5 (4) Mari Meger, M,def. Madysen Krone, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman, M, def. Emma Cheney/Lauren Bauer 6-2, 6-3 (2) Annika Hillstrom/Liv Kent, M, def. Malia Meyer/Olivia Molumby 6-1, 6-0 (3) Alayna Schwieters/Sonya Potthoff, M, def. Annie Felton/Abby Monack 6-0, 6-3
