After a week of rain and match cancellations, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs opened the season with wins o er Elk River 7-0 and Eagan 5-2 on Saturday in Elk River.
Against the Elks, the Zephyrs won all seven matches in straight sets. They had freshman Sam Rathmanner at No. 1 singles, senior David Azcona at No. 2, senior Adam Radabaugh at No. 3, eighth-grader Brandon Pham at No. 4. In doubles were freshman Jack Allaben and sophomore Dylan Pham at No. 1, seniors Wyatt Hanson and Evin Sougstad at No. 2, and senior Sam Kalkman and junior Charlie Deibel at No. 3.
Against Eagan, Allaben and Radabaugh were at 1-2 singles and both lost. Azcona and Brandon Pham won at 3-4 singles. The Zephyrs swept doubles with Sam Rathmanner and Dylan Pham at No. 1 and the same duos at 2 and 3. Kalkman and Deibel had a 3-0 lead, then lost six straight games to drop the first set, won the second t-4 and then a 10-6 tiebreaker. Hanson and Sougstad trailed 4-3 in the first set but won nine of the next 10 games. The other five wins were in straight sets.
Mahtomedi 7, Elk River 0
SINGLES
(1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Cullen Brown 6-2, 6-1
(2) David Azcona, M, def. Keegan Nelson 6-4, 6-3
(3) Adam Radabaugh, M, def. Mathew Gearou 6-1, 6-0
(4) Brandon Pham, M, def. Henry Boese 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Jack Allaben/Dylan Pham, M, def. Nolan Blake/Carson Haack 6-0, 6-0
(2) Wyatt Hanson/Evin Sougstad, M, def. Alex Kaelke/Blake Boedigheimer 6-2, 6-1;
(3) Sam Kalkman/Charlie Deibel, M, def. Isaac Sydow/Jack Gangl 6-2, 6-3
Mahtomedi 5, Eagan 2
SINGLES
(1) Allen Gong, E, def. Jack Allaben 6-1, 6-1
(2) Kennan Li, E, def. Adam Radabaugh 6-0, 6-1
(3) David Azcona, M, def. Ismail Irfanullah 6-2, 6-2
(4) Brandon Pham, M, def. Holden Fahnhorst 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Sam Rathmanner/Dylan Pham, M, def. Owen Heidtke/Prasithan Ganeshkumar 6-0, 6-0
(2) Wyatt Hanson/Evin Sougstad, M, def. Ethan Heidtke/August Krahn 6-4, 6-1
(3) Sam Kalkman/Charlie Deibel, M, def. Diego Navarro/Will Maccarone 3-6, 6-4,10-6
