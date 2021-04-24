An eagerly-awaited match between Mahtomedi and Duluth East took place Friday — indoors at White Bear Lake Lifetime Fitness — and the Zephyrs prevailed 6-1.
Weather was unfavorable, but Mahtomedi, a frequent Section 4AA runner-up behind perennial power Mounds View, and Duluth East, a frequent state entrant from Section 7AA, wanted to get this match in, especially after the Greyhounds made the long drive.
Mahtomedi coach Aaron Freer was grateful to Matt Near and his staff at Lifetime Fitness for securing the necessary courts.
“It was a great match for both teams and we are thankful we had a place to get it in."
Mahtomedi’s Evin Sougstand and Wyatt Hanson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and freshman Will Lieberman, in his season debut due to an injury during the USTA season, won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
“Evin and Wyatt played a smart match today,” Freer said. I was impressed with their first ball percentages, especially their return games which set them up for success as the points carried out."
Lieberman won the first nine games before his opponent found his bearings but the Zephyr completed a 6-0, 6-3 win.
"Will is a great addition to our team and I am excited to see how he adds to our depth as the season progresses,” Freer said.
The next two points completed were Adam Radabaugh at No. 3 being nipped by Ryan Delaney 6-4, 6-4, neither player ever leading by more than one game, followed by Sam Kalkman and Harlan Molitory winning 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 3 doubles.
Radabaugh was”striking the ball as well as he has all season and his serve was really on,” Freer noted.”It just goes to show that sometimes you can play your best match of the year and come up just short. A lot of credit to Duluth East for the depth in their singles lineup."
Kalkman/Molitor trailed 3-0 and 4-1 in the second set. After several discussions with assistant coach Dave Wald during changeovers, the Zephyr pair got more aggressive at the net and limited unforced errors. They forced a tiebreaker which they won 8-6.
"Not all of your wins can be pretty, but I thought Sam and Harlan demonstrated a real determination and grit to fight back for the second set,” Dreier said. “They could have easily given up and waited for the 10 point super tiebreaker, but they wanted to win and they found a way.”
Only four matches could be held at a time indoors, unlike outdoors when seven are played simultaneously.
Then No. 1-2 singles and No. 1 doubles took the courts. Jack Allaben and Dylan Pham won 6-1, 6-0 at 1-doubles.
“Duluth really went singles-heavy today,” Freer said. “In years past they have really demonstrated strong doubles teams, so we went with a strong pairing. Jack and Dylan make a good pair. They served well today and just had too many shots in their arsenal for their opponents."
That was the clinching fourth point, but the Zephyrs would add two more.
Freshman Sam Rathmanner won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 against sophomore Dane Patten. Rathmanner trailed 2-1 early, then won the next five games.
"Sam did a good job of feeling out an opponent he had never faced,” Freer said. ”He settled in nicely to some strategy and shot creation that were able to help him close out points."
The pair had several multiple deuce scores in the second set. With Rathmanner up 3-2, the pair went back and forth for nearly 10 minutes on one game which pushed the match in favor of Rathmanner. Leading 5-2, Patten would take one more game before Rathmanner closed it out.
Brandon Pham, eight-grader, won 6-2, 7-5 over 6-foot-8 senior Ty Kruger, who, Freer said, “has one of the best serves any Zephyr player has seen in several years.” Pham, smart and disciplined, won first set 6-2. In the second set, Kruger led 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4. Pham was able to hold and break for the 6-5 lead, then won the next game to close it out.
"Brandon really rose to the occasion today,” Freer said. “He was making smart choices about setting up points and waiting for the right opportunities to go for shots. He mitigated Kruger's serve with so many quality returns. It could have been a different story had Brandon not returned the way he did today. This was a great win for Brandon."
The Zephyrs (7-1) will face reigning section and state champion Mounds View on Monday at Mounds View.
Mahtomedi 6, Duluth East 1
SINGLES
(1) Sam Rathmanner, M, def. Dane Patten 6-2, 6-3 (2) Brandon Pham, M, def. Ty Kruger 6-2, 7-5 (3) Ryan Delaney, DE, def. Adam Radabaugh 6-4, 6-4 (4) Will Lieberman, M, def. Thomas Gunderson 6-0, 6-3
DOUBLES
(1) Jack Allaben/Dylan Pham, M, def. Ryan Fowler/Ewen Moe 6-1, 6-0 (2) Wyatt Hanson/Evin Sougstad, M, def. Chris Kirby/Karl Kimber 6-0, 6-2 (3) Sam Kalkman/Harlan Molitor, M, def. Oscar Lindaman/Colin McShane 6-3, 7-6 (6)
