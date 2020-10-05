The Mahtomedi Zephyrs improved to 11-0 and moved into the second round of Section 4AA with a 7-0 conquest of Fridley on Monday. The No. 2 seeded Zehyrs will host White Bear Lake (6-6) on Thursday. The No. 7 seeded Bears got past St. Anthony Village 6-1.
Mahtomedi 7, Fridley 0
SINGLES
(1) Lauren Splett, M, def. Sophia Kriz 6-0, 6-0
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Isabelle Simon 6-0, 6-0
(3) Mari Meger, M, def. Vanessa Pobuder 6-1, 6-0
(4) Kate Hoffman, M, def. Anastasia Menyong 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Liv Kent-Nina Vander Louw, M, def. Claire Smith-Devika Ramnarine 6-1, 6-2
(2) Campbell Albers-Alayna Schwieters, M, def. Maddie Yerrigan-Zoe Diedirich 6-0, 6-0
(3) Hanna Bradt-Kayla Meslow, M, won by forfeit
White Bear Lake 6, St. Anthony Village 1
SINGLES
(1) Makenzie Weber, SAV, def. Alexina Erickson 6-1, 6-4
(2) Mia Haskins, WBL, def. Sophie McPherson 6-4, 2-6, 10-8
(3) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def. Elia Glaser 6-0, 6-1
(4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WB:, def. Kristen Townsend 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
(1) Abby Franta-Maggie Blanding, WBL, def. Ellie Fagerlee-Hannah Gallati 6-1, 6-1
(2) Betsy Marier-Alex Reiland, WBL, def. Scarlett Cannon-Ashlee Millette 6-0, 6-1
(3) Joey Sunder-Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Ashley Swanson-Deanna Anderson 6-0, 6-1
