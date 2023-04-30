Mahtomedi defeated Eastview 4-3 and lost to Wayzata 5-2 at the Edina Invitational on Saturday in cold, windy conditions, with the third round canceled when rain and sleet came down.
The Zephyrs (8-3) were slated to play Blake for third place. No. 2 ranked Edina and No. 1 Edina would have met for first place.
Winning against Eastview were Sam Rathmanner 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Brandon Pham 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2, Aidan Wald 6-3, 6-3 at No. 4, and Jack Allaben/Zach Burge 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Eastview beat Luke Roettger at 3-singles, Reese Nelson/Max Hendrickson at 2-doubles, Charlie Swanson/Eli Hendrickson at 3-doubles.
Wayzata (10-1) beat the Zephyrs for the second time this season by the same 5-2 score. Colin Beduhn out dueled Rathmanner 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1. The Zephyrs’ wins were by Pham at 2-singles 6-3, 6-2 and Allaben at 3-singles 6-3, 6-2. Wayzata beat Wald at 4-singles and swep the doubles against Roettger/Burge, Nelson/M.Hendrickson, and Swanson/Tommy Bengtson.
