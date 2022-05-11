White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.