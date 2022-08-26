White Bear Lake has a 2-0 record after defeating Simley 5-2 on Thursday with five straight set wins. Picking up singles wins were Nicole Murphy and Kayle Zimmerman, while the Bears swept the doubles points. Alexina Erickson and Alex Reiland are 2-0 at No. 1 doubles.
SINGLES — (1) Kiera Schmid, S, def. Ellia Groneberg 6-2, 6-1 (2) Nicole Murphy, WBL, def. Leah Thoemke 6-0, 6-2 (3) Vanessa Leonard, S, def. Sabrina Thompson 7-5, 7-5 (4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def. McKenzie Ries 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES — (1) Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland, WBL, def. Cailynn Thomas/Leedia Xiong 6-1, 6-0 (2) Mia Haskins/Tally Domschot, WBL, def. Angelin Nalitan/Rose Burrows 6-1, 6-3 (3) Ella Skeie/Taylor Oster, S, def Alaina Ries/name not available 6-0, 6-1
