White Bear Lake won its conference tournament opener over Park of Cottage Grove 5-2 at home Tuesday. The No. 7 seeded Bears (5-5) will host Forest Lake on Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Against Park, the Bears got singles wins from Ellia Groeneberg 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 at No. 3 and Kaylee Zimmerman 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4. The Bears swept the doubles points. Maggie Blanding and Abby Fanta won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1; Betsy Marier and Alex Reiland won 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2; and Joey Sunder and Tally Domschot won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3. Alexina Erickson and Mia Haskins lost at 1 and 2 singles.

