White Bear Lake defeated Park of Cottage Grove 5-2 at home Thursday, improving to 2-1 for the season. Park won at No. 1 singles and doubles and the Bears took all the other matches. Maggie Blanding, who’s played No. 1 doubles for two seasons, won her singles debut at No. 2.
SINGLES — (1) Kate Townsend, P, def Alexina Erickson 6-2, 6-2 (2) Maggie Blanding, WBL, def Aurie Morris 6-2, 6-4 (3) Ellia Groneberg, WBL, def Dana Petrie 6-3, 7-6, 6-3tb (4) Kaylee Zimmerman, WBL, def Grace Townsend 6-4, 6-0
DOUBLES — (1) Abby Fjelsta/Hannah Holmgren, WBL, def Alex Reilad/Mia Haskins 6-3, 6-3 (2) Joey Sunder/Tally Domschot, WBL, def Jenna Mahnke/Omanda Petersen 6-0, 6-2 (3) Anna Sommerhaug/Lucy Saari, WBL, def Morgan Reick/Finley Leick 6-1, 6-2
