Tennis: Two injury points sink Zephyrs in 4-3 state loss to Mayo

Mahtomedi, in its first-round state tournament match Tuesday, had to give away two points due to injuries, and still almost got through.
However, Rochester Mayo fended off the Zephyrs 4-3 in Class 2A at Prior Lake.
“Not an easy way to lose, for sure,” Zephyr coach Aaron Freer said. “I thought we could overcome the injury default at 1-singles, but to overcome two ‘retires’ is a tall feat. We almost had it.”
Mahtomedi defaulted at No. 1 singles due Will Lieberman’s ligament injury. He missed half the year with it, but played in the sectional.
“Will gave it a go for a game, and just couldn’t put pressure on it to push off,” Freer said.
The team score was 3-3 with 2-singles still on the court. Taj Bhagra of Mayo had won the first set 6-1 but Sam Rathmanner took the second set 6-4 and led 2-0 in the third.
At that point, Rathmanner started to severely cram up. With so much at stake, he could not continue.
“He tried pushing through a few more games but couldn’t place any weight on his left leg,” Freer lamented. “We had to retire the match, for his future and for safety concerns.”
Zephyrs got wins from Brandon Pham and David Azcona at 3-4 singles, and from Adam Radabaugh/Sam Kalkman at 3-doubles. Mayo won close matches at 2- and 3-doubles.
The two seniors, Radabaugh and Kalkman, prevailed in a nail-biter 7-5, 7-6 to give Mahtomedi a 3-2 lead. Mayo pulled back even with two 6-4 wins at 1-doubles.
With no consolation round this year, the loss ended the Zephyrs dual meet season with a 19-6 record. Mayo lost to Wayzata 6-1 in semi-finals Wednesday. Edina handed Mayo its first loss of the season 4-3 in the finals to capture the championship.
This was Mahtomedi’s first state tournament match since 2013.
Rochester Mayo 4, Mahtomedi 3
SINGLES — (1) Ojas Bhagra, Mayo, default over Will Lieberman (2) Taj Bhagra, Mayo, def Sam Rathmanner 6-1, 4-6, retired (3) Brandon Pham, Mah, def Ashu Machida 6-0, 6-3 (4) David Azcona, Mah, def Phillip Wisniewski 6-3, 6-4
DOUBLES — (1) Spencer Busch/Caleb Nelsen, Mayo, def Jack Allaben/Wyatt Hanson 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 (2) Josh Aney/Ben Erickson, Mayo, def Evin Sougstad/Dylan Pham 6-4, 6-4 (3) Adam Radabaugh/Sam Kalkman, Mah, def David Teng/Daniel Meunier 7-5, 7-6, 7-5tb
— Bruce Strand
