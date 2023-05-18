Top-seeded Mahtomedi won its Section 4AAA quarterfinal match over Irondale 6-1 on Wednesday. The Zephyrs (15-5) now face No. 4 Centennial (12-2) in the semifinals Friday at home. Winning against Irondale were Sam Rathmanner, Brandon Pham and Jack Allaben at 1-2-3 singles, and Dylan Pham/Zach Burge, Aidan Wald/Luke Roettger, and Reese Nelson/Eli Hendrickson at 1-2-3 doubles. Tommy Bengtson lost at 4-singles. 

