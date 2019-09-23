Two of the top three ranked tennis teams in state dueled Monday with the No. 1 Edina Hornets turning back the No. 3 Mahtomedi Zephyrs 5-2 on the Hornet courts.
Mahtomedi (11-2) was elevated from No. 6 to No. 3 this week after their 5-2 win over Mounds View last week. The Mustangs, then No. 3, are now at No. 4.
There’s no question who’s at the top of the heap, as Edina, 36-time state champion, is formidable as always.
"The goal of today was to play loose, with a nothing-to-lose mentality,” Mahtomedi coach Aaron Freer said. “Our hope was to get two wins in the singles matches and hope for an excellent day in the doubles competition.
“We did get the two wins in singles, but unfortunately we played a little too tight in the doubles today. Take nothing away from Edina —they are a deep team, very well-coached, and deserved every point they won."
Edina, remaining unbeaten, swept the doubles matches while splitting in singles.
Nicole Copeland, Edina senior ranked No. 1 individually, scuttled Lauren Splett 6-2, 6-2, and Sami Hankinson topped Chloe Irvine 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. Irvine normally plays doubles.
Zephyr eighth-grader Annika Munson beat senior Jessica Ip 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2, and freshman Mari Meger tripped sophomore Ana Martinez 6-4, 6-2.
"I thought Mari played a really consistent and confident match today,” Freer said. “It was great to see her continue to believe in all of the shots she is capable of. She is a tremendous asset to us at the 4 singles position."
Edina’s Shay Reger/Ingrid Smith foiled Annika Hillstrom/Sarah Hoffman 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
"We were really close in the first set, just a few too many free points on our behalf,” Freer said. “In the second set it was all Edina and we just couldn't keep up."
Edina’s Nicola Santoni/Morgan Clark prevailed 6-1, 6-2 over Elena Carlson/Liv Kent, who were teamed up for the first time. Paige Greene/Annie Klemmensen defeated Hannah Bradt/Alayna Schwieters 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3.
In adding the state’s top program to their schedule, the Zephyrs used it as a learning experience, Freer said.
”It demonstrated what teams at the next level are capable of, and what areas we need to work on if we desire to reach the same status,” the coach said. “Our hope is that we'd see Edina again sometime in the state tournament."
Mahtomedi will close out conference play against Tartan on Tuesday and Simley on Thursday, both on the road. Simley is the only other team unbeaten in conference. The regular season finale will be against Woodbury on Sept. 30.
Edina 5, Mahtomedi 2
Singles
(1) Nicole Copeland, E, def. Lauren Splett 6-2, 6-0
(2) Annika Munson, M, def. Jessica Ip 6-1, 6-4
(3) Sami Hankinson, E, def. Chloe Irvine 6-0, 6-1
(4) Mari Meger, M, def. Ana Martinez 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
(1) Shay Reger/Ingrid Smith, E, def. Annika Hillstrom/Sarah Hoffman 6-4, 6-1
(2) Nicola Santoni/Morgan Clark, E, def. Elena Carlson/Liv Kent 6-1, 6-2
(3) Paige Greene/Annie Klemmensen, E, def. Hannah Bradt - Alayna Schwieters 6-3, 6-1
