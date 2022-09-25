White Bear Lake’s win streak was halted at five  on Saturday as South St. Paul defeated the Bears 5-2. The Packers won all the singles matches and No. 1 doubles. For the Bears, Tally Domschot/Annika Norman won 7-5, 6-0 at 2-doubles, and Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 at 3-doubles.

