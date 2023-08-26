Mahtomedi lost a non-conference match to Roseville Area 5-2 on Thursday. The Raiders won all four singles matches. Mahtomedi’s Kate Hoffman and Olivia Bentson won a three-setter at 1-doubles. Greta Munson and Katherine Smith won at 3-doubles. The Zephyrs have a 3-2 record.
(1) Marit Haugen, R, def Mallory Langer 6-1, 6-1
(2) Lucy Sundberg, R, def Alayna Bartylla 6-0, 6-0
(3) Madeline Bergeson, R, def Lily Carlson 6-1, 6-3
(4) Isabelle Ronneberg, R, def Stella Schroeder 3-6, 6-0, 6-3
(1) Kate Hoffman/Olivia Bengtson, M, def. Maddie Sundberg/Sophia Dang 2-6, 7-5, 6-3
(2) Melanie Gravdahl/Sara Peterson, R, def. Molly Moffitt/Hanna Meslow, 6-3, 6-2
(3) Greta Munson/Katherine Smith, M, def. Amy Dang/Reese Johnston 6-2, 6-1
