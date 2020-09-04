White Bear Lake had its third straight 4-3 match on Thursday and came out on the losing side this time, against Roseville Area. The Bears (2-1) had beaten Park and Cretin-Derham Hall by the same score. With brisk winds whipping across the courts, Roseville Area swept the four singles points in straight sets, while the Bears won all three doubles matches, pulling out several close sets.
Roseville Area 4, Bears 3
SINGLES
(1) Nikki Ridenour, R, def Alexina Erickson 6-1, 6-0
(2) Marit Haugen, R, def Mia Haskins 6-1, 6-0’
(3) Liv Haugen, R, def Ellia Groneberg 6-0, 6-2
(4) Lucy Sundberg, R, def Kaylee Zimmerman 6-4, 6-1
DOUBLES
(1) Abby Franta-Maggie Blanding, W, def Gen Payne-Ilene Park 6-0, 7-5
(2) Alex Reiland-Joey Sunder, W def Ivy Ray-Olivia Gentile 7-5, 6-2
(3) Ellie Skeie-Anna Sommerhause, W, def Lily Zenner-Melanie Graudahl 5-7, 6-4, 13-11
