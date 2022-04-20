Forest Lake handed White Bear Lake (0-2) a 4-3 loss Tuesday in Forest Lake.
In singles, Will Fleming of the Bears beat Malachi McKinnon 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Andrew Kolenich beat Braden Anderson 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 3. Forest Lake’s Frank Kerkow beat Derrick Thomas 7-5, 7-5 at No. 2 and Adam Distler beat Brendan Griffen 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
In doubles, Isaac Theissen/Colton Knutson of the Bears beat Carson Bowes/Declon Johnson 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2. Forest Lake’s Henry Kerkow/Evan Dzurik beat Brock Moor/Travis Domschot 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, and Joey Leagjeld/Owen Dzurik beat Graham Henning/Martin Henna 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.