Mahtomedi tennis is 4-0 in conference after beating Hill-Murray 7-0 in Maplewood on a hot, windy Tuesday. All four Metro East wins have been by 7-0. The Zephyrs (9-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, will host No. 3 Mounds View on Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. That match was postponed from Sept. 10 due to a rainout.
Mahtomed 7, Hill-Murray 0
Singles — (1) Lauren Splett, Mah, def. Maddie Katz 6-1, 6-0 (2) Annika Munson, Mah, def. Sami Young 6-0, 6-0 (3) Mari Meger, Mah, def. Olivia Katz 6-2, 6-2 (4) Hannah Bradt, Mah, def. Abby Bechfold 6-3, 6-4
Doubles — (1) Elena Carlson/Sarah Hoffman, Mah, def. Isa Hanggi/Maibel Petschke 6-1, 6-1 (2) Liv Kent/Annika Hillstrom, Mah, def. Brooke Tjernlund/Loralai Vanguilder 7-5, 6-3 (3) Alayna Schwieters/Chloe Irvine, Mah, def. Anna Bacchus/Sabrina Bacchus 6-0, 6-1
